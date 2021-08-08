 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harry and Polly Slife Scholarship Recipient
0 comments

Harry and Polly Slife Scholarship Recipient

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ja'Niya LaBeaux

Ja'Niya LaBeaux

 Julie Drewes

WAVERLY, Iowa — Ja’Niya LaBeaux, a 2021 Waterloo East High School graduate, is the recipient of Wartburg College’s Harry and Polly Slife Minority Scholarship.

LaBeaux will major in sociology with a concentration in criminology and criminal justice. She is the daughter of Keisha Montgomery-Ramirez.

The Slifes were Cedar Falls residents who died Jan. 2, 1994, in a car accident east of Decorah.

The couple was honored in 1988 as Eastern Iowa’s “Outstanding Philanthropists.” Harry Slife had been president of Rath Packing Co. and Black Hawk Broadcasting (KWWL), was a state senator, served on the state Board of Regents (1973-79), and was a Wartburg regent (1980 until his death). Their memory lives on through the Polly and Harry Slife Family Fund. The college annually partners with the organization to award a full-tuition scholarship to one African-American student from the Waterloo Community School District. Awards are renewable up to four years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News