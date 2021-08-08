Harry and Polly Slife Scholarship Recipient

WAVERLY, Iowa — Ja’Niya LaBeaux, a 2021 Waterloo East High School graduate, is the recipient of Wartburg College’s Harry and Polly Slife Minority Scholarship.
LaBeaux will major in sociology with a concentration in criminology and criminal justice. She is the daughter of Keisha Montgomery-Ramirez.
The Slifes were Cedar Falls residents who died Jan. 2, 1994, in a car accident east of Decorah.
The couple was honored in 1988 as Eastern Iowa’s “Outstanding Philanthropists.” Harry Slife had been president of Rath Packing Co. and Black Hawk Broadcasting (KWWL), was a state senator, served on the state Board of Regents (1973-79), and was a Wartburg regent (1980 until his death). Their memory lives on through the Polly and Harry Slife Family Fund. The college annually partners with the organization to award a full-tuition scholarship to one African-American student from the Waterloo Community School District. Awards are renewable up to four years.