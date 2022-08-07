Harriet Marie Hahn

Harriet Marie Hahn will celebrate her 100th birthday.

An open house is planned Aug. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Cedar Falls. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the Hampton Inn. It will be hosted by her family.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

She was born Aug. 16, 1922, in White, S.D., the daughter of Anna and Weird Smidt. She married Russell W. Hahn on June 9, 1944. He died in 2002. Harriet is a retired teacher and director at Cedar Valley Child Care Center.

She has four children: Terry Hahn, Doug Hahn, Jean Firman and Greg Hahn. There are eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Cards may be sent to her at 11 River Ridge Road, Cedar Falls.

Come help us celebrate Mom’s 100th birthday surrounded by the memorabilia of the Little Red Schoolhouse, symbolic of her lifelong commitment to teaching.