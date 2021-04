Harriet Jean DeBolt

CEDAR FALLS-Harriet Jean DeBolt is celebrating her 95th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.

She was born in Round Lake, Minn. to Harry and Jenny Garms on April 9, 1926.

Please join us in celebrating by sending a card to her at: 5018 S. Main St. Apt. 34, Cedar Falls, 50613.

Happy Birthday, Mom. You are our sunshine.

Your Loving Family

