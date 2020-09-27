Harold Youngblut
WATERLOO—Harold Youngblut is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.
Harold was born on October 1, in Waterloo.
He married Jean and has retired from John Deere.
90 years young! Harold says it’s been a very interesting 90 years. He served in the Marines in Korea.
Cards can be sent to: 2110 Cord Ridge, Waterloo, 50701.
Hugs from Jean, Michelle, Miann, Mendy, and Mark, Mike from Heaven, four grands, and five great’s. You are our rock!
