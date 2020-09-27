× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold Youngblut

WATERLOO—Harold Youngblut is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Harold was born on October 1, in Waterloo.

He married Jean and has retired from John Deere.

90 years young! Harold says it’s been a very interesting 90 years. He served in the Marines in Korea.

Cards can be sent to: 2110 Cord Ridge, Waterloo, 50701.

Hugs from Jean, Michelle, Miann, Mendy, and Mark, Mike from Heaven, four grands, and five great’s. You are our rock!

