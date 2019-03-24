Try 3 months for $3
DYSART — Harold Langbehn will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Methodist Church in Dysart.

Hosting the event will be his family.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

