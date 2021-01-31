 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. Harned

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA.-Lynn and Marjorie Harned are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Lynn Harned married Marjorie Olsen on February 2, 1946, in Cedar Falls at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Their family includes: Claudia (Alex) Hovden of Cedar Falls, and Rick (Sue) Harned (deceased).

Lynn is retired from Freight Transportation Sales. Marjorie is retired from Cedar Falls Public Schools as a Nurse.

Cards can be sent to: 25402 Golf Lake Circle, #113, Bonita Springs, Fla. 34135.

