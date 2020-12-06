Harn/50

WAVERLY—Mr. and Mrs. Harn are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Due to COVID-19, a family gathering will be designated at a later date.

Tim Harn married Kathy Voshell on December 12, 1070, at First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Harn retired from Spahn and Rose Lumber and as a truck driver for the Des Moines Register. Mrs. Harn retired after 28 years as an LPN from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

Their family includes four children; Tim Jr. (Amy) Harn of Byron, Ill., Tom (Tara) Harn of Waverly, Jeff (Jodi) Harn of Waverly, Scott Harn of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Brittany, Connor, Abi, Ashli, Addison, Emilie.

Cards can be sent to: 905 5th St. NW., Waverly, 50677.

