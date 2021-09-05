 Skip to main content
Harlon Eckhoff
BIRTHDAY

Harlon Eckhoff

Harlon Eckhoff

Harlon Eckhoff

Harlon Eckhoff

CEDAR FALLS-Harlon Eckhoff is celebrating his 95th birthday with a card shower.

Harlon was born on September 10, 1926 to John and Hattie Eckhoff.

He later married Ella Everts on January 11, 1947.

Harlon retired from Universal Industries, Inc.

His family includes: Ken (Sharon) Eckhoff, Linda (Jim) Sterling, Calvin (Cindy) Eckhoff, Wayne (Karen) Eckhoff, Wendell (Sue) Eckhoff, LuAnn (Tom) Ray; along with 14 grandchildren and over 23 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 3010 Center St., Cedar Falls, 50613.

