Harlan Pruin
CLARKSVILLE — Harlan Pruin will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the Pruin home at 31738 190th St., Clarksville 50619, hosted by his family.
He was born May 9, 1939, in Parkersburg to Herman and Tillie Van Hauen Pruin. He married Linda Cuvelier on Dec. 4, 1960.
Harlan is a retired farmer and livestock trucker.
He has three daughters, Patty Hummel, Sheryl Pruin and Ronda Niehaus, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
