Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!

Roy and Becky (Rudig) Kern of Republic, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married Aug. 23, 1969, at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes Becky’s mom, Martha Rudig (Friendship Village), Laura (Jeff) Cole of Republic, Mo., Amy (David) Standfield and Dan Kern, both of Springfield, Mo. They have four grandsons, Bryon, Drew, Tyler and Jonathan.

Roy Kern is retired from the Kern Insurance Agency, and Becky is a retired school teacher.

Cards may be sent to Roy and Becky Kern, 642 S. Rilynn Ave., Republic, MO 65738.

