Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!
David and Colleen Loveland Jacob are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by duplicating their honeymoon and attending the NHRA event with their kids.
They were married June 21, 1969.
David, retired from John Deere, still farms, and Colleen is a tax preparer.
Their family includes children Israel and Julie Jacob of Blaine, Wash., and Carrie Traetow of Scottsdale, Ariz., and four grandchildren, Lucas, Shelby, Isabelle and Ian.
