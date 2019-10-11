WATERLOO — Tony Chardoulias is celebrating his 100th birthday with an open house party from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sunnyside Country Club, 1600 Olympic Drive
He was born Oct. 17, 1919, and has lived in Waterloo 73 years.
Tony is a former U.S. Marine who served in World War II in the South Pacific from 1942 to 1945.
He was the owner of Blackhawk Supply and Paper company for 36 years and has been a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church since 1946.
An avid Hawkeye fan, he’s been a football season ticket holder for more than 40 years.
Send cards to Sunnyside Country Club or 635 Sheridan Road, Waterloo 50701.
No gifts, please.
