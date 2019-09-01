{{featured_button_text}}
Happy 90th to Dorothy Hageman!

Dorothy Hageman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 5.

She is celebrating her birthday with a card shower, however, no gifts, please.

Please send cards to 134 Gray St., Elk Run Heights 50707.

