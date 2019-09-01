Happy 90th to Dorothy Hageman!
Dorothy Hageman will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Sept. 5.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She is celebrating her birthday with a card shower, however, no gifts, please.
Please send cards to 134 Gray St., Elk Run Heights 50707.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.