Happy 70th, Michael! 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Morg's Diner changing hands, but new manager says iconic diner won't change much One dead in shooting in downtown Cedar Falls Grant T. Saul Second person arrested following overnight gunfire in Waterloo UPDATE: CF shooting victim identified; Jingle and Mingle to go on as planned View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? promotion Major Hoople 2019 Print Ads Service LOST ISLAND WATER PARK - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Lost Island Water Park 4747 Crestwood Drive, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-296-2987 Website Sale Up in Smoke - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Up in Smoke 2218 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-260-2162 Other Heres Whats Poppin - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Heres Whats Poppin 220 MAIN STREET, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-1497 Sale CEDAR FALLS HISTORICAL SOCIETY - Ad from 2019-12-02 Dec 2, 2019 Cedar Falls Historical Society 308 W 3rd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-5149 Website Construction Bodensteiner Implement Company - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Transportation DJ Country Tours - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago DJ Country Tours PO BOX 96, Conrad, IA 50621 641-990-1925 Website Home Honest and Affordable Plumbing and Home Remodeling - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Other Peters Construction Corporation - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Peters Construction Corporation 901 Black Hawk Road, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-2003 Website Construction BREAKENRIDGE MEMORIALS - Ad from 2019-12-04 Dec 4, 2019 Breakenridge Memorials 14937 S Hudson Rd, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-4051 Website Medical CEDAR VALLEY MEDICAL-ENT - Ad from 2019-12-08 3 hrs ago Cedar Valley Ear, Nose, Throat 1753 W. Ridgeway Ave. Suite 108, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-5972 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.