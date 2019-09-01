Happy 80th Birthdays!
Dennis Maurer and Joann Maurer are being honored on their 80th birthdays with an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dewar Hall, 1731 N. Raymond Road in Dewar.
Dennis was born Dec. 16, and Joann was born July 15.
Hosting the event will be their children and families.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
