Happy 85th Birthday, Verdeen!

Verdeen Pavelec will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family dinner on March 15 at The Watering Hole in Readlyn.

Verdeen was born March 16, 1935, in Buck Creek to Leo and Mildred Westendorf. She married Reinhold "Bunny" Pavelec on January 9, 1955. He passed away June 16, 1998.

Her family includes children, Larry and Vicki Pavelec of Readlyn, Steven and Sheryl Pavelec of New Hartford, Kathleen and Robert Thiele of Waterloo, and Connie and Phil Fleshner of Janesville, as well as six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Birthday greetings may be mailed to Verdeen at 425 Lobeck Ave., Readlyn 50668.

