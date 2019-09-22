Happy 85th Birthday, Tom “Bendy” Benson!
Tom “Bendy” Benson of Tripoli turns a young 85 years old on Sept. 24!
His wife, Mary Lou, and family are planning a card shower and open house for family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 4013 at 803 S. Main St., Tripoli.
Cards may be sent to 109 Maple Drive, Tripoli 50676.
