{{featured_button_text}}
Marge Moore

Marge Moore

Happy 90th Birthday to Marge Moore!

Marge Moore will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Dec. 15, at Odd Pops, 216 Main Street. in La Porte City.

It is being hosted by her family, Gary and Sherry Sheffler, Paul and Terry Estep and Brad Moore.

No gifts are requested.

Please come and help us celebrate Marge’s special day!!!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments