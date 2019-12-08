Happy 90th Birthday to Marge Moore!
Marge Moore will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Dec. 15, at Odd Pops, 216 Main Street. in La Porte City.
It is being hosted by her family, Gary and Sherry Sheffler, Paul and Terry Estep and Brad Moore.
No gifts are requested.
Please come and help us celebrate Marge’s special day!!!
