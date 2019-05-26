{{featured_button_text}}

Sharron M. Bergmann will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at 4925 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

She was born May 31, 1939, in Waterloo to Willard and Ruby (Terry) Lykins. She married Leonard Bergmann on May 31, 1958; he passed away in 2010.

Sharron worked at Happy Joe's Pizza and Wendy's.

Hosting the event will be her sons, Tim, Ted and Tod Bergmann, and also Barbara and Earl Jacobson. 

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

