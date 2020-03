HAWKEYE -- Roger Dean will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a open house hosted by his family, on March 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Community Hall on 102 E. Main St., Hawkeye.

He worked for the Cedar Falls post office from 1955 to 1989.

Cards can be sent to 102 E. Main St., Community Hall, Hawkeye.

No invitations will be sent.

No gifts are requested.

