BIRTHDAY Happy 70th Birthday, Roberta K. Menke! Feb 9, 2020 20 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Roberta Menke and family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 70th Birthday, Roberta K. Menke! × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Love,Meighan, Amy, Stacey ott 1.jpeg The orphaned female otter was taken in foster care by Heather Bedard of the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project in May. She was 6 to 7 weeks old. PHOTO BY MIKE BEDARD ott 4 with heather.jpg Wildlife rehabber Heather Bedard with Ott, the orphaned female otter. PHOTO BY MIKE BEDARD ott 2.JPG The otter was in poor shape and was cared for licensed wildlife rehabber Heather Bedard and treated by Dr. Lori Cherney, a veterinarian at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital who volunteers with the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project in Waterloo. PHOTO BY MIKE BEDARD ott 3.jpg Ott swims in her kiddie pool. She was introduced to water when she was 10 weeks old. PHOTO BY MIKE BEDARD ott 5 enclosure .jpg Wildlife rehabber Heather Bedard interacts with Ott. Her husband, Mike, built a large enclosure to safely and comfortably house the orphaned otter. PHOTO BY MIKE BEDARD ott 6 in dubuque .jpg The orphaned female otter gets acquainted with her new habitat at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in late January. MIKE BEDARD PHOTO ott 7 in dubuque .jpg Ott, the orphaned female river otter gazes at her new surroundings in hte Flooded Forest habitat at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. The young otter was fostered by Heather Bedard and the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project in Waterloo. MIKE BEDARD PHOTO ott the orphaned otter in her kiddie pool ott formula feeding ott the female otter hiding in her den Ott the female orphaned otter 3 swimming 2020 - Orphaned North American River Otter Introduction orphaned female otter 2 eating 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Celebrations Florence Ramsell Feb 2, 2020 Florence Ramsell will be honored on her 100 birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 9, at Maples Lanes. Celebrations ISU DEAN'S LIST Feb 2, 2020 Students named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University, Ames, include: Announcements Geraldine F. “Gerry” Wester Updated Feb 7, 2020 Geraldine F. “Gerry” Wester, of Independence, formerly of La Porte City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Celebrations Broell-Cutkomp Feb 2, 2020 Rachel Broell and Zachary Cutkomp were married April 27, 2019, in West Des Moines. Celebrations ALLEN GRADS Feb 2, 2020 WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Allen College include: Celebrations Congratulations, Zachary and Rachel Cutkomp! Feb 2, 2020 Celebrations Jacobi/50 Feb 2, 2020 Richard "Dick" and Lola (Boddicker) Jacobi celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner over the holidays. Celebrations HCC GRADS Feb 2, 2020 WATERLOO — Recent graduates of Hawkeye Community College include: Celebrations Central College mission trip to Texas Feb 2, 2020 Central College mission trip to Texas