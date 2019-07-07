Happy 90th Birthday, Ramona “Moe” Tinkey!
Join us for a 90th Birthday Celebration honoring Ramona “Moe” Tinkey next Sunday, July 14, at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Club House, 3205 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls.
Lunch will be served noon to 1:30 p.m. Cards only — no gifts, please!
She was born July 14, 1929, to Howard and Maxine Beatty.
Hosting the event will be her children, Jody Helmrichs, Jamie Chapman and Jeff Tinkey. She also has two grandchildren, Mikayla Tinkey and Matt Chapman, and a great-grandchild, Elias Chapman.
