Happy 90th Birthday, Patricia Gutknecht!
Patricia Gutknecht will be honored on her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Dike Memorial Building on Main Street in Dike.
She was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Waterloo.
Hosting the event will be her daughters and spouses, Margie and Steve Pries, Peggy Knight, Mary Jo and Dennis Grandon, Marlys and Jay Sharp and Paula Cooper.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
