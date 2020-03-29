Happy 100th Birthday, Olive “Jane” Morris!

CEDAR FALLS — Olive “Jane” Morris turns 100 on March 30 and will celebrate with a card shower.

She was born to Weltha and Orville Osborn, March 30, 1920, in Baxter.

She later married John Morris on Oct. 5, 1940, and they were married 65 years.

She worked as a Janitor at UNI for many years.

Her children are Pat, Mary, Rita, Patty, Orville, Cathy, and Tommy. She also has 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.

Happy 100th Birthday! We love you so much Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and Great-Great Grandma! Red is still your best color! We hope your day is as special as you are to us! Love, Your Family.

