Happy 90th Birthday, Norman Meyers!
90th Birthday Celebration
Norman Meyers will celebrate his 90th birthday on Oct. 24.
Norm is having a card shower.
Cards may be sent to him at Martin Center, Room 31, 420 E. 11th St., Cedar Falls 50613.
