Happy 70th Birthday, Mom!

Dianne DeVries will be celebrating her 70th Birthday on June 2.

Her family includes Kristy, Bruce, Mark, and Karla and their families.

Please help us wish this very special lady a happy birthday by sending a card or note to P.O. Box 284, Stout 50673.

We Love You Mom!

