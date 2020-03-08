Happy 99th Birthday, Kathleen Schaefer!

Happy 99th Birthday, Kathleen!

CEDAR FALLS — Kathleen (Kaye) Klein Schaefer will celebrate her 99th birthday with a card shower.

She was born March 14, 1921, in Eagle Center to Lewis and Helen (McGravey) Klein. She married Ferdinand (Fritz) Schaefer in 1942, who is deceased.

Kathleen was last employed at JCPenney.

Her family includes three children, Alice (Larry) White, Gene (Carla) Schaefer, Phil (Pam) Schaefer, Sue (Pat) McLean. She also has 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one that is deceased.

Cards can be sent to 1223 Prairie View Rd., Room 416B, Cedar Falls, 50613.

