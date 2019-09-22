{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 80th Birthday, Joan

Craig!

Joan Craig will celebrate her 80th birthday today with a family brunch and dinner with her children, siblings and other family.

She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Waverly to Adrian and Erma McGrane. She married Robert Craig on Nov. 7, 1959.

Joan retired as an administrative assistant with the University of Northern Iowa Athletic Department.

Her family includes Joe Craig, Terri Saville (Kevin), Tim Craig (Amanda), Jenifer Ahles (Kyle), Talia Saville, Abbey Saville, Robert Ahles and Valeria Craig.

