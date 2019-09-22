Happy 80th Birthday, Joan
Craig!
Joan Craig will celebrate her 80th birthday today with a family brunch and dinner with her children, siblings and other family.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Waverly to Adrian and Erma McGrane. She married Robert Craig on Nov. 7, 1959.
Joan retired as an administrative assistant with the University of Northern Iowa Athletic Department.
Her family includes Joe Craig, Terri Saville (Kevin), Tim Craig (Amanda), Jenifer Ahles (Kyle), Talia Saville, Abbey Saville, Robert Ahles and Valeria Craig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.