Happy 80th Birthday, James Kastli!
James Paul Kastli is celebrating his 80th birthday today.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
He was born July 28, 1939, to Ernest Kastli and Dorothy Warnke Kastli. He married Barbara Ann Boyle on March 23, 1968.
His family includes children Kelly Anne Kastli Pond and Sean Kastli and grandchildren Addyson and Griffin Kastli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.