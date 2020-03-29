Happy 100th Birthday, Howard!

Happy Birthday,





Howard Braden!CEDAR FALLS — Howard will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a card shower.

He was born April 2, 1920, to Everett and Bertha Braden in Kalispell, Montana.

He married Norma Jean Strayer on June 29, 1952, in Hudson. They were married 53 years before she passed in 2006.

He was a mechanic at John Deere Engineering Center in Waterloo for 30 years.

He has six children, Randy in Clearwater Beach, Fla., Ronda in Columbia, Md., Reed in Hudson, Rex in Irvine, Calif., Rusty in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Becky in Phoenix, along with 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 5500 S. Main St., Apt. 7, Cedar Falls 50613.

An open house will be held at a later date.

