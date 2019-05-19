{{featured_button_text}}
Hildegard Faulkner will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born May 19, 1929, in Germany. She came to the United States in 1948 with her husband, Merlyn Faulkner, and became a proud U.S. citizen in 1957.

We love you, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma “Omi.”

