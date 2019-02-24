Gwen is celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 28 with a card shower.
Her family includes Becky (Billy) Caraway, Debb (Chuck) Kaiser, Bonnie (Gary) Bellinger, Ronn (Edna) Muehling, Steve (Cindy) Muehling, along with nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Please send cards to Ms. Gwen Muehling, 121 Bremer Ave., No. 7, Denver 50622.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.