Happy 95th Birthday, Grace Elliott!

WATERLOO — Grace Lavonne Elliott will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a family celebration on March 22.

She was born March 21, 1925, in New Hampton to Thelma and Ira Stansbery.

She married Merle (Gene) Elliott on June 6, 1945, at the First Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Her children are Mike and (Sheila) Elliott, Markita and (Leonard) Peterson, Steve Elliott, Kim and (Annette) Elliott, Renee Weston and Brian Reynolds.

