HUDSON — Gisela Martens will celebrate her 80th birthday on the 17th of May.

She immigrated to the USA as a teenager from Germany. Five years later she met another immigrant from Germany, Hans Martens, and they have been married for over 60 years.

Gisela retired years ago after being a waitress for 30-plus years. She enjoys walking every day, dancing, doing yard work and baking.

Mrs. Martens will celebrate at a later date with having all her family around, which includes relatives coming from Alaska, a granddaughter Shannon from Colorado, grandsons Ben Jensen from Kansas City, Nick (Karen) Jensen from Huntsville, Ala., Justin (Whitney) Jensen from Cedar Falls, and daughter Heidi (Dwight) Rogers from Cedar Falls.

To help her celebrate, cards may be sent to 107 Bonnie Blvd., Hudson 50643.

