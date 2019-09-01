Dorothy Macomber and kids will be celebrating Dorothy's 80th birthday with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Salvation Army on 89 Franklin (on the Logan Avenue side by the chapel).
Dorothy was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Higbee, Mo.
Hosting the event will be her two daughters, Pamela Alcott and Patty Billington, and her two sons, Dan Macomber and Tim Macomber.
No invitations are being sent, so please come join us or send cards to 1730 Butler Ave., Waterloo 50707.
