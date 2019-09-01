Happy 80th Birthday, Doris Rieken!
Doris Rieken is celebrating her 80th birthday with family and friends on Sunday, Sept. 8.
She was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Grundy County. She has been married to her husband, Ronald, for 60 years!
She has five children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Happy Birthday from your family!
She is a two-time cancer survivor — our miracle mom! We’re so blessed to be able to celebrate 80 years with you.
