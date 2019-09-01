{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Rieken

Doris Rieken

Happy 80th Birthday, Doris Rieken!

Doris Rieken is celebrating her 80th birthday with family and friends on Sunday, Sept. 8.

She was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Grundy County. She has been married to her husband, Ronald, for 60 years!

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She has five children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Happy Birthday from your family!

She is a two-time cancer survivor — our miracle mom! We’re so blessed to be able to celebrate 80 years with you.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments