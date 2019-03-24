Dolores Bader will celebrate her 90th birthday with an “OPEN HOUSE” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the ODD POPS building at 216 Main St., La Porte City.
It’s hosted by her family, Dave and Janan Bader, Barb, Bo and Breann Bader.
No gifts are requested.
Please join us in celebrating Dolores’ special day!
