{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Becker

Betty Becker

Betty Becker is celebrating her 85th birthday with a family gathering.

She was born June 8, 1934, to Pete and Rosella Fischels. She married Bernard Becker on Nov. 21, 1955.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Betty has been a housewife and helped on the family farm.

Her family includes eight children.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments