Betty Becker is celebrating her 85th birthday with a family gathering.
She was born June 8, 1934, to Pete and Rosella Fischels. She married Bernard Becker on Nov. 21, 1955.
Betty has been a housewife and helped on the family farm.
Her family includes eight children.
