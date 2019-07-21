{{featured_button_text}}
Happy 90th Birthday, Aileen Lister!

Aileen Lister will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

She was born July 26, 1929, and she married Jarold Lister.

Her family includes children Rebecca and Rozella, as well as three grandchildren.

