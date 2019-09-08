Happy 65th Anniversary!
Warren and Violet Dickson Bown will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today with a family dinner.
They were married Sept. 17, 1954, at Zion Lutheran in Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Warren retired from John Deere Waterloo Works, and Violet retired from St. John Lutheran, Cedar Falls.
Their family includes three children, Cathy and Larry Klein of Waterloo, Dan and Michaelle of West Des Moines, and Tim, deceased. They also have six grandchildren, Matthew, Maggie and Emily Klein, Cory, Sam and Lauren Bown, along with five great-grandchildren, Ashton, Timothy and Eli Klein, Deakon Hofer and Zaylee Bown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.