Bown/65

Mr. and Mrs. Bown

Happy 65th Anniversary!

Warren and Violet Dickson Bown will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today with a family dinner.

They were married Sept. 17, 1954, at Zion Lutheran in Waterloo.

Warren retired from John Deere Waterloo Works, and Violet retired from St. John Lutheran, Cedar Falls.

Their family includes three children, Cathy and Larry Klein of Waterloo, Dan and Michaelle of West Des Moines, and Tim, deceased. They also have six grandchildren, Matthew, Maggie and Emily Klein, Cory, Sam and Lauren Bown, along with five great-grandchildren, Ashton, Timothy and Eli Klein, Deakon Hofer and Zaylee Bown.

