Happy 50th Anniversary!
Ray and Dottie Leitz will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a Caribbean Cruise.
They were married Aug. 9, 1969, in Rochester, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dottie retired from Covenant Medical Center, and Ray retired from the Waterloo Post Office.
Their family includes Anthony and Samantha Leitz of Minneapolis, as well as their two grandchildren, Stella and Violet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.