Letz/50

Mr. and Mrs. Leitz and grandchildren

Happy 50th Anniversary!

Ray and Dottie Leitz will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a Caribbean Cruise.

They were married Aug. 9, 1969, in Rochester, Minn.

Dottie retired from Covenant Medical Center, and Ray retired from the Waterloo Post Office.

Their family includes Anthony and Samantha Leitz of Minneapolis, as well as their two grandchildren, Stella and Violet.

