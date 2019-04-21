{{featured_button_text}}
Gilbert/69

Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert

Norbert and June Townsend Gilbert are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.

They were married April 25, 1950.

Their family includes children Mike and Mary Gilbert, Peg and Gene Saienga, Barb Albrecht, Randy and Janice Gilbert, Don and Barb Gilbert, Kevin and Kendra Gilbert, LeAnne and Duane Baker, Wayne and Joy Gilbert, Duane and Elda Gilbert, Richard and Rhonda Gilbert, Lori and Steve Gee, Brenda Gilbert and Amy and John Platte.

They also have 33 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Happy 69th Anniversary, Norb and June Gilbert!

Love, your family

