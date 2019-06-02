Charles and Rose Steils are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Charles Steils and Rose Clevenger were married in 1954 at St. Athanasius in Jesup.
Charles retired from John Deere, and Rose retired from the American Legion in Gilbertville.
Their family includes children Cindy of Waterloo, Glenn of Gilbertville, Patty of Raymond, Marvin (Laura) of Evansdale, Theresa of Waterloo, Mark (Laurie) of Des Moines and Ann (Virgil) of Evansdale. They also have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A son, John, is deceased.
