{{featured_button_text}}
Steils/65

Mr. and Mrs. Steils then
Steils/65

Mr. and Mrs. Steils now

Charles and Rose Steils are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Charles Steils and Rose Clevenger were married in 1954 at St. Athanasius in Jesup.

Charles retired from John Deere, and Rose retired from the American Legion in Gilbertville.

Their family includes children Cindy of Waterloo, Glenn of Gilbertville, Patty of Raymond, Marvin (Laura) of Evansdale, Theresa of Waterloo, Mark (Laurie) of Des Moines and Ann (Virgil) of Evansdale. They also have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A son, John, is deceased.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments