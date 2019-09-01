{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 70th Anniversary!

Dorothy and Eugene Bright are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3.

They will be celebrating with a family dinner.

Their children are David and Julie Bright, Marcia and David Rinderknecht, Bonnie Bright, Tammy and Jon Strudthoff and Alison and James Rooff. They are blessed with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

