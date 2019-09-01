Happy 70th Anniversary!
Dorothy and Eugene Bright are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They will be celebrating with a family dinner.
Their children are David and Julie Bright, Marcia and David Rinderknecht, Bonnie Bright, Tammy and Jon Strudthoff and Alison and James Rooff. They are blessed with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.