Lepsch/60

Mr. and Mrs. Lepsch

 Photo courtesy of the family

Happy 60th Anniversary!

Ron and Nancy Lepsch celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas on their special day.

They were married Oct. 31, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse, Wis.

Their family includes two children, Randy Lepsch of Marion and Rhonda Lepsch of Bali, Indonesia, and two grandsons, Jacob Lepsch and Ben Lepsch.

