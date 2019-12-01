Happy 60th Anniversary!
Ron and Nancy Lepsch celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas on their special day.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They were married Oct. 31, 1959, at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse, Wis.
Their family includes two children, Randy Lepsch of Marion and Rhonda Lepsch of Bali, Indonesia, and two grandsons, Jacob Lepsch and Ben Lepsch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.