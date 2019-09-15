{{featured_button_text}}
Lovell/60

Mr. and Mrs. Lovell

Happy 60th Anniversary!

Vern and Barb Lovell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to Mackinac Island on their special day, and a family vacation to the beaches of Florida in June.

They were married Sept. 20 in Hudson, and both also celebrated their 80th birthdays this year.

Vern is retired from the offices of Viking Pump, and Barb is retired from Maurice’s Inc.

Their family includes two daughters, Brenda Lovell of Chicago and Vicki (Kent) Murphy of Dike, and their three grandchildren, Kayla (Cole) Anderson, Jared Murphy and Adrianna Murphy, all of Dike. They also have three great-grandchildren, Aidan, Easton and Evelyn Anderson.

