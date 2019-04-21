Don and Carol Haxmeier Bradley are observing their 40th wedding anniversary today.
They will celebrate with a trip to Turks and Caicos with children and grandchildren at a later date.
They were married April 21, 1979, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.
Don was vice president and owner of Emergency Practice Associates, and Carol retired as a registered nurse.
Their family includes children Melissa Beyer and husband Jeremy of Ankeny and Stephanie Bradley-Diehl and husband Eric of Waverly. They also have three grandchildren, Emily and Sophia Beyer and Parker Diehl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.