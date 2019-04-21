{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley/40

Mr. and Mrs. Bradley

Don and Carol Haxmeier Bradley are observing their 40th wedding anniversary today.

They will celebrate with a trip to Turks and Caicos with children and grandchildren at a later date.

They were married April 21, 1979, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.

Don was vice president and owner of Emergency Practice Associates, and Carol retired as a registered nurse.

Their family includes children Melissa Beyer and husband Jeremy of Ankeny and Stephanie Bradley-Diehl and husband Eric of Waverly. They also have three grandchildren, Emily and Sophia Beyer and Parker Diehl.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments