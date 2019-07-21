{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Schmitz

Happy 70th Anniversary!

Maurice P. and Vernita J. Becker Schmitz were honored on their 70th wedding anniversary with immediate family gathered to celebrate the joy of their anniversary!

They were married June 28, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Church in Cedar Falls.

Their family includes nine children, Kathy (Jim) Vogel of Allen, Texas, Ken of Bonita Springs, Fla., Don (deceased), Russ (Lana) of La Porte City, Diane Carr (deceased), Lauri Wehling (Gary) of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Gene (Deb) of La Porte City, Cheryl (Steve Roth) of Overland Park, Kan., and Jackie McFarlane (Jeff) of Richmond, Texas. They also have 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

