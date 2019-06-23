Happy 60th Anniversary!
Paul and Zelda Dinnebier will celebrate their 60-year wedding anniversary in the near future.
They were married June 29, 1959, in Fairbank.
Paul is retired from John Deere, and Zelda from Covenant Medical Center.
Their children are Etta and Steve Bagby, Joe and Lynette Dinnebier, Jeff and Jeanne Dinnebier, Marj and Blair Jones, Julie and Rich King, John and Toni Dinnebier and Jenny and Robert Beckham. They also have 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
