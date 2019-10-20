{{featured_button_text}}

Happy 50th Anniversary!

Jim and Yvonne (Winkelman) Beam celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise with their children.

They were married Oct. 19, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Jim retired from the finance division of CUNA Mutual, and Yvonne was a medical laboratory technician (ASCP) and later retired as a clinic manager at Covenant Clinic.

Their family includes two children, Andrea and Eric Matthias of Gilbert, Ariz., and Nathan and Heather Beam of Denver, along with 11 grandchildren.

