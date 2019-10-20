Happy 50th Anniversary!
Jim and Yvonne (Winkelman) Beam celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a cruise with their children.
They were married Oct. 19, 1969, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Jim retired from the finance division of CUNA Mutual, and Yvonne was a medical laboratory technician (ASCP) and later retired as a clinic manager at Covenant Clinic.
Their family includes two children, Andrea and Eric Matthias of Gilbert, Ariz., and Nathan and Heather Beam of Denver, along with 11 grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.